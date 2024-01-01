While most contemporary strains offer sugary sweet notes, Lemon Skunk is a throwback to the old-school era. Bred using parent strains Skunk #1 and Citral, her buds serve up a cocktail of sour terpenes and skunky sulphur compounds. As these flavours begin to wane, a long-lasting, physically relaxing, and creative high place your mind in the clouds. A great choice for regions with short growing seasons, outdoor plants peak at 150cm and produce a sizeable yield of 625–675g/plant, ready to harvest, trim, and dry in September.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.