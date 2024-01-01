Low-stress training (LST) is a tried and tested training technique that improves plant structure and sends yields through the roof. However, the traditional method of trying down plant tips can quickly become messy, complicated, and chaotic, especially later on in the growing cycle. Made from ecological materials, Royal Queen Seeds’ LST Plant Training Clips solve this problem and make shaping canopies easier than ever before. Simply bend your branches the way that you want and apply a clip to hold them in place. It’s as easy as that!
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.