Low-stress training (LST) is a tried and tested training technique that improves plant structure and sends yields through the roof. However, the traditional method of trying down plant tips can quickly become messy, complicated, and chaotic, especially later on in the growing cycle. Made from ecological materials, Royal Queen Seeds’ LST Plant Training Clips solve this problem and make shaping canopies easier than ever before. Simply bend your branches the way that you want and apply a clip to hold them in place. It’s as easy as that!

