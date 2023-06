Are you looking for a distinct cannabis experience? Or do you simply want to take a break from high levels of THC? Well, Medical Mass can help you out in either situation. She pairs a THC content of 10% alongside high levels of CBD. Plus, her flowers are crammed with terpenes that present notes of candy, fruit, and pepper. This phytochemical cocktail offers a relaxing physical high that keeps the mind fully functional; use this strain at any point in the day for a cognitive pick-me-up. After a flowering phase of 10–11 weeks, prepare to harvest up to 500g/m² from indoor plants and 500g/plant from their outdoor counterparts.

