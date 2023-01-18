According to Greek legend, looking at Medusa turned men to stone. While not as intimidating, smoking Medusa F1 will certainly get you nice and stoned. This F1 hybrid cannabis strain harnesses high levels of THC and sugary sweet terpenes to unleash a physical high that will melt your muscles and inspire your mind. It peaks at a height of 83cm and reaches maturity 75 days after germination—stealthy growers look no further!