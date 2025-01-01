Mexican Rush Auto by Royal Queen Seeds condenses top-shelf Mexican landrace genetics into a compact, fast, and reliable auto seed. The offspring of Mexican Rush (a landrace sativa from Mexico's Pacific Coast) and Royal Haze Auto, Mexican Rush Auto pumps out sticky, citrus-flavoured buds in just 14 weeks. Expect compact sativa plants of 130–150 cm that yield up to 500 g/m2 indoors and 220 g/plant outside. Light her up, and Mexican Rush Auto delivers a classic sativa head high along with fruity, earthy, sweet, and spicy aromas!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.