If you're chasing landrace sativa genetics, Mexican Rush is the strain for you. Born, bred, and discovered by RQS in the Sierras off Mexico's Pacific Coast, Mexican Rush offers classic sativa aromas and flavours along with a balanced cerebral high. A nod to Acapulco Gold, Mexican Rush produces golden green buds with notes of fruit, pine, honey, and pepper. Packing 22% THC, her effects soothe the body while clearing the mind—perfect for daytime use. Indoor plants can grow to 130 cm and yield 600 g/m2, while outdoor plants can reach 200 cm and produce 700 g each.
If you're chasing landrace sativa genetics, Mexican Rush is the strain for you. Born, bred, and discovered by RQS in the Sierras off Mexico's Pacific Coast, Mexican Rush offers classic sativa aromas and flavours along with a balanced cerebral high. A nod to Acapulco Gold, Mexican Rush produces golden green buds with notes of fruit, pine, honey, and pepper. Packing 22% THC, her effects soothe the body while clearing the mind—perfect for daytime use. Indoor plants can grow to 130 cm and yield 600 g/m2, while outdoor plants can reach 200 cm and produce 700 g each.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.