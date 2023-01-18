About this product
Milky Way F1 is a robust, resistant true F1 autoflowering hybrid. With a small stature of 70cm, plants are nevertheless abundant and easy to maintain. Taking around 74 days from germination to harvest, growers can look forward to consistent results every time. Milky Way F1 bears a standout cannabinoid profile featuring notable levels of THC and trace levels of CBG, as well as farnesene, caryophyllene, pinene, and limonene terpenes. This chemical combination results in a blissful, chilled high and a ridiculously aromatic smoke featuring notes of citrus and metallic Skunk.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.