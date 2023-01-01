Royal Queen Seeds' Mimosa is a unique hybrid cross combining genetics from Clementine and Purple Punch. This 70% sativa-dominant hybrid stays nice and short (great for indoor growers) yet produces beautiful elongated flowers with creative effects and striking aromas/flavours. Mimosa takes 10 weeks to flower (fairly short for a sativa) and produces up to 400g/m² indoors. Her flowers boast a bold aroma with sour, earthy notes and an uplifting, creative, and giggly effect.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.