Formerly known as Royal Madre, Mother Gorilla is a tall, sativa-dominant hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds. She produces exceptional yields (up to 500g/m² indoors) of large, frosty buds loaded with up to 25% THC and exotic terpenes. Combining genes from Reina Madre and GG#4, Mother Gorilla is super resinous and produces an uplifting, creative high that's perfect for early mornings or whenever you want to express yourself creatively without getting jittery or paranoid.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.