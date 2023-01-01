Formerly known as Royal Madre, Mother Gorilla is a tall, sativa-dominant hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds. She produces exceptional yields (up to 500g/m² indoors) of large, frosty buds loaded with up to 25% THC and exotic terpenes. Combining genes from Reina Madre and GG#4, Mother Gorilla is super resinous and produces an uplifting, creative high that's perfect for early mornings or whenever you want to express yourself creatively without getting jittery or paranoid.

Show more