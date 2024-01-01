

The North Thunderfuck Automatic strain checks off numerous boxes, making it an appealing option for both growers and cannabis enthusiasts. This versatile strain can be accommodated in small spaces through training techniques, all while providing impressive yields. Despite its rapid growth from seed to harvest, it doesn't compromise on potency, boasting a substantial 22% THC content. If you're on the lookout for a strain that offers a quick cultivation cycle and delivers euphoric highs, look no further – North Thunderfuck Automatic is poised to become your next exciting project.

