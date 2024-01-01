The North Thunderfuck Automatic strain checks off numerous boxes, making it an appealing option for both growers and cannabis enthusiasts. This versatile strain can be accommodated in small spaces through training techniques, all while providing impressive yields. Despite its rapid growth from seed to harvest, it doesn't compromise on potency, boasting a substantial 22% THC content. If you're on the lookout for a strain that offers a quick cultivation cycle and delivers euphoric highs, look no further – North Thunderfuck Automatic is poised to become your next exciting project.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.