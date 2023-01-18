About this product
Orion F1 shines bright among the very first wave of F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. This autoflowering cultivar grows to a height of 60–80cm and produces a rewarding harvest in as little as 70 days following germination. Her impressive resistance to Botrytis and several pests means you won’t run into much trouble along the way. Overall, you can expect high uniformity among your plants, contrasting flavours of tartness and sweetness, and a pleasantly stoning effect.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.