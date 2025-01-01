The autoflowering version of Pink Mist, this feminised cultivar delivers the same attractive traits in a fraction of the time. Her deep purple buds, THC content of 17%, and fruity and herbal terpenes make her a treat to cultivate and smoke. Within moments of firing up, you’ll enjoy a euphoric high that hits the sweet spot between being underwhelmed and overly stoned. Prepare to start harvesting mature flowers just 12–13 weeks after sprouts emerge from the soil. Indoor plants grow to 70–100cm and produce 350–400g/m2, whereas outdoor plants peak at 150cm and deliver a return of 110–160g/plant.
The autoflowering version of Pink Mist, this feminised cultivar delivers the same attractive traits in a fraction of the time. Her deep purple buds, THC content of 17%, and fruity and herbal terpenes make her a treat to cultivate and smoke. Within moments of firing up, you’ll enjoy a euphoric high that hits the sweet spot between being underwhelmed and overly stoned. Prepare to start harvesting mature flowers just 12–13 weeks after sprouts emerge from the soil. Indoor plants grow to 70–100cm and produce 350–400g/m2, whereas outdoor plants peak at 150cm and deliver a return of 110–160g/plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.