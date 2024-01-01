As a direct descendent of the original Pink Runtz, this strain clocks in as one of the strongest autoflowering cultivars available. A THC content of 22% puts many photoperiod strains to shame and guarantees a fast-acting and long-lasting experience. High levels of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool synergise with the psychoactive cannabinoid, steering the high in a soothing and deeply relaxing direction. Alongside her potency, Pink Runtz Automatic offers plenty of bang for your buck. Gather enough stash jars to harvest up to 450g/m² indoors, and up to 175g/plant outdoors, just 10 weeks after your seeds sprout.

