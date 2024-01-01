As a direct descendent of the original Pink Runtz, this strain clocks in as one of the strongest autoflowering cultivars available. A THC content of 22% puts many photoperiod strains to shame and guarantees a fast-acting and long-lasting experience. High levels of limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool synergise with the psychoactive cannabinoid, steering the high in a soothing and deeply relaxing direction. Alongside her potency, Pink Runtz Automatic offers plenty of bang for your buck. Gather enough stash jars to harvest up to 450g/m² indoors, and up to 175g/plant outdoors, just 10 weeks after your seeds sprout.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.