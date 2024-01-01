Pink Runtz

by Royal Queen Seeds
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Pink Runtz has become a firm favourite among growers for many reasons, but her outlandish THC content of 26% perhaps outshines all of her other attractive traits. Her dried flowers are enough to test the metal of even veteran smokers, and will leave users cruising at high altitude for hours. RQS breeders carefully engineered this potency by selecting parent strains Gelato, Zkittlez, and Pink Panties. Overall, Pink Runtz makes the perfect choice for growers seeking exceptionally potent plants that don’t take up much room. Perfect for stealthy indoor growing, she’ll bloom up to 475g/m² and won’t exceed 100cm if trained. Outdoors, yields of up to 500g/plant are achievable from plants maxing out at 180cm in height.

About this strain

Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues. 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Royal Queen Seeds
Royal Queen Seeds
Shop products
GROW HIGHER!

After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.