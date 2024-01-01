Pink Runtz has become a firm favourite among growers for many reasons, but her outlandish THC content of 26% perhaps outshines all of her other attractive traits. Her dried flowers are enough to test the metal of even veteran smokers, and will leave users cruising at high altitude for hours. RQS breeders carefully engineered this potency by selecting parent strains Gelato, Zkittlez, and Pink Panties. Overall, Pink Runtz makes the perfect choice for growers seeking exceptionally potent plants that don’t take up much room. Perfect for stealthy indoor growing, she’ll bloom up to 475g/m² and won’t exceed 100cm if trained. Outdoors, yields of up to 500g/plant are achievable from plants maxing out at 180cm in height.

Show more