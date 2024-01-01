High levels of anthocyanins give these buds a gorgeous purple hue, while large concentrations of the terpene limonene contribute delicious tastes of citrus. The progeny of parent strains Purple Haze, Lemon Skunk, and Sweet Skunk Auto, Purple Lemonade Auto possesses 25% sativa genetics, 70% indica, and 5% ruderalis. You’ll experience a euphoric high as her THC content of 22% takes hold, alongside additional flavours of candy and lavender. Enjoy bountiful harvests of up to 475g/m² and 180g/plant from indoor and outdoor plants, respectively, just 10–12 weeks after sprouts emerge.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.