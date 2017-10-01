Purple Punch Automatic

by Royal Queen Seeds
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Purple Punch Automatic is a delicious, fast-flowering auto with beautiful purple buds. Combining original Purple Punch genetics with a resilient, fast, and high-yielding ruderalis variety, Purple Punch Automatic preserves the flavours, aromas, and potency of the original Purple Punch but in a fast, easy-to-grow auto seed. After just 10 weeks from seed to harvest, Purple Punch Automatic will reward you with long, dense flowers with a candy fruit aroma, 19% THC, and a balanced, relaxing effect.

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Royal Queen Seeds
Royal Queen Seeds
Shop products
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.
Notice a problem?Report this item