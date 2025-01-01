Purple Punch by Royal Queen Seeds combines Larry OG x GDP into an 85% indica with loud terps, balanced effects, and stunning purple buds. Light her up and savour sweet aromas and flavours that seamlessly blend notes of juicy blueberries, candy, dark vanilla, and an earthy base. Packing 21% THC, Purple Punch delivers a strong buzz with one toke: expect a boost of motivation and energy followed by a warm body high. Easy to grow and extra hardy, Purple Punch yields up to 600 g/m2 after 8–9 weeks indoors, while outdoor plants can yield 650 g/plant by early September.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.