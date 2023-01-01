Some call her the best-looking high-CBD variety available. Purplematic CBD combines stunning purple hues with a CBD content of 17%. Created by pairing Kush Rose Auto CBD with Afghan Rose Auto CBD, she serves up sweet and fruity buds in as little as 8 weeks from sprouting. Whenever you want a break from THC, or simply have a lot of work to get done, opt for these buds to keep you grounded, relaxed, and focused. Expect to harvest up to 450g/m² indoors and 110–150g/plant outdoors.

