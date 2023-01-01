Some call her the best-looking high-CBD variety available. Purplematic CBD combines stunning purple hues with a CBD content of 17%. Created by pairing Kush Rose Auto CBD with Afghan Rose Auto CBD, she serves up sweet and fruity buds in as little as 8 weeks from sprouting. Whenever you want a break from THC, or simply have a lot of work to get done, opt for these buds to keep you grounded, relaxed, and focused. Expect to harvest up to 450g/m² indoors and 110–150g/plant outdoors.
No product reviews
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.