Probiotics aren’t just great for the human gut; they help cannabis plants unlock their true potential. Optimise your crop’s microbiome with Easy Roots Rhizobacter. This powerful inoculant introduces beneficial microbes and delivers 60 trace elements to help plants reach their full potential. This masterfully crafted formula of beneficial bacteria, minerals, hormones, vitamins, and biostimulants helps to keep root health intact, reduce plant disease, and enhance both vegetative growth and resinous flower development. Simply add 1 g of Easy Roots Rhizobacter for every 1 L of soil when transplanting. Alternatively, mix 1 g into water and apply as a nourishing root drench every 21 days throughout the growing cycle.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.