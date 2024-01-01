Royal AK produces blossoms that are a dark, yellow-tinged jade color, with a small number of hairs present. These visible hairs are of a dark, reddish-brown hue. They can only be seen when the buds are separated. This plant has received 16 awards in Cannabis competitions, showcasing its popularity for both cultivation and consumption. It offers a notably strong, enduring, and enjoyable high. During the 1999 Cannabis Cup, an independent laboratory analysis confirmed that AK weed had the highest THC concentration among all entries that year. Additionally, it secured the title of High Times Indica Strain of the Year in 2003. The most recent recognition garnered by AK 47 weed was the third-place award in the 'Hybrid' category at the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup held in Amsterdam.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.