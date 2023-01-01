Imagine the tastes and effects of the legendary Blueberry, at a fraction of the growing time. After crossing this award-winning strain with a ruderalis specimen, Royal Queen Seeds made this a possibility. Royal Bluematic serves as an indica-dominant ally fit for daytime use. Her THC content of 14% hits the psychoactive sweet spot, allowing users to function fine while experiencing a relaxing body buzz. Indoor plants produce up to 475g/m², whereas their outdoor counterparts deliver 70–120g/plant.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.