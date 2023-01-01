You've felt the effects of THC many times, and you’re more than familiar with the clear-headed sensation that CBD provides. But what about CBDV? This novel cannabinoid shares a very similar molecular structure to CBD, with the addition of a carbon side chain. Blaze Royal CBDV at any time of the day for a physically relaxing and lucid effect. This strain produces large colas packed with earthy and piney terpenes. She maintains a small height, and produces up to 375–450g/m² indoors and 150g/plant outdoors.

