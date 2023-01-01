Royal Cheese Fast Flowering says it all with its name. Descending from an iconic line of old-school UK Cheese (Skunk x Afghan), Royal Cheese Fast Flowering is a treat to grow indoors, outdoors, or in a greenhouse. She reaches between 150–250cm tall (depending on how she's cultivated) and is harvest-ready after just 8–10 weeks of bloom. Royal Cheese Fast Flowering's dense, frosty flowers produce a super-dank cheese aroma and a knockout stone that lasts for hours.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.