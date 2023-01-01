As a descendant of the award-winning parent strain Critical, Royal Critical Automatic has plenty to offer. Her euphoric high, compact size, and rapid growing time make her the ideal choice for growers who like to keep their herbal hobby under the radar. Apply LST and other training techniques to keep these plants at around 55cm. You’ll reap up to 400g/m² indoors and 115–165g/plant outdoors of sweet, skunky bud.

