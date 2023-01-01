As the progeny of parent strains Sour Dubb, Chem Sis, and Chocolate Diesel, Royal Gorilla hits with the power of a silverback. With a THC content of 27% and a complex terpene profile, she offers a potent high and delicious flavours. Indoors, Royal Gorilla peaks at a height of 160cm and produces up to 550g/m² after a flowering time of 8–10 weeks. Outdoors, the strain grows to a slightly taller height of 170cm and offers harvests of 550–600g/plant come mid-October.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.