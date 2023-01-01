What time of day do you most enjoy blazing some buds? For those who prefer lighting up flowers from the moment they wake up, Royal Haze Automatic will prove the perfect companion. With a THC content of 15% and medium quantities of CBD, this sativa-dominant cultivar serves up a clear and uplifting high; she'll get you in a state of focus without tipping you over the psychoactive edge. As the progeny of Amnesia Haze, Skunk, and a ruderalis specimen, this variety produces dense and compact flowers ready to harvest 12–13 weeks after sprouting.

Show more