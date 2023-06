Whether you need to keep your mind sharp and focused during the working day or want to steer away from high levels of THC for a while, Royal Medic will keep you feeling switched on without shooting you out of orbit. Born out of a breeding project involving Critical and Juanita, this sativa-dominant hybrid produces THC and CBD levels that both hover around 10%. This fine balance results in a subtle high that will leave you with a clear head and plenty of motivation to tackle your goals for the day. Indoor plants peak at 120cm and produce up to 550g/m². Their outdoor counterparts grow to a taller height of 150cm and will leave you with 475–525g/plant after flowering for 9–10 weeks.

