Royal Moby, you guessed it, is Royal Queen Seeds' tribute to the classic Moby Dick strain. With stellar genetics derived from Haze and White Widow, Royal Moby delivers on all fronts. She thrives indoors and outdoors (where she can reach up to 3m tall!), and her flowers produce a dense, highly aromatic, and super-potent resin. Royal Moby's aroma combines hints of berries, citrus, earth, herbs, and fresh pepper, while her effects relax the body and ease the mind.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.