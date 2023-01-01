Royal Moby, you guessed it, is Royal Queen Seeds' tribute to the classic Moby Dick strain. With stellar genetics derived from Haze and White Widow, Royal Moby delivers on all fronts. She thrives indoors and outdoors (where she can reach up to 3m tall!), and her flowers produce a dense, highly aromatic, and super-potent resin. Royal Moby's aroma combines hints of berries, citrus, earth, herbs, and fresh pepper, while her effects relax the body and ease the mind.

