Royal Runtz took the cannabis world by storm with her mighty THC concentration and delightful terpene profile. Now, Royal Queen Seeds has created an autoflowering version of this superstar cultivar, making it accessible to growers of all abilities. Faster and hardier than the original, this strain bursts from seed to harvest in as little as 10 weeks. Late into the flowering phase, her beautiful buds develop rich tones of purple and a thick layer of trichomes. A THC content of 19% and classic Royal Runtz terpenes guarantee a fine balance between uplifting and stoning sensations. Enjoy a yield of up to 450g/m² indoors and 70–100g/plant outdoors.

