Runtz is as loved by cannabis users as the candy it's named after is loved by the rest of the world. Royal Queen Seeds' Royal Runtz is a loyal recreation of the original Runtz, combining genetics from Gelato and Zktillez. The result is a well-balanced hybrid with 50-50 sativa/indica genetics that grows to 90–180cm tall, depending on how you cultivate her. Come harvest time, Royal Runtz will be heavy with thick flowers boasting the iconic fruit candy aroma that this strain is known for, 27% THC, and an uplifting, euphoric effect.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.