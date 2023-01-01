You’ll feel the force after blazing joints and bongs packed with Royal Skywalker. This indica-dominant cultivar inherited her high midi-chlorian count from parent strains Blueberry and Mazar—along with an astronomical THC content of 25%. Approach these buds with caution. It only takes a few hits to feel her high start to play Jedi mind tricks. Alongside hard-hitting effects, you’ll enjoy strong notes of berries, pepper, and citrus. Grow her indoors for a mighty yield of 550–600g/m², or out in the garden for up to 600g/plant.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.