Most cannabis users rarely pass up an opportunity to experience the euphoric effects of THC, but what about the molecule's close cousin—THCV? As you can guess by the name, THCV shares a similar chemical structure to the famous psychoactive cannabinoid. However, its effects are somewhat different. Known for its energising impact, more cannabis users are embracing this molecule to help stay alert and motivated. Royal THCV possesses a THCV content of 7% alongside equal levels of THC. Enjoy a return of up to 550g/m² indoors and 80–130g/plant outdoors.

