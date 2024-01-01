The Royal Queen Seeds Geotextile Fabric Pot is designed to strike the perfect balance between aeration and hydration. This container keeps root systems happy and healthy by effectively draining away excess water—keeping nasty root pathogens at bay—without leaving plants thirsty. On top of this, the fabric allows for the optimal aeration of roots, which require oxygen to function correctly and ferry nutrients into plants. The free movement of air promotes healthy growth and prevents root circling. This environmentally friendly option works hand in hand with both soil and hydro culture. Containers are washable and degradable, and available in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.5-gallon capacities to accommodate plants during all stages of growth.

Show more