The Royal Queen Seeds Geotextile Fabric Pot is designed to strike the perfect balance between aeration and hydration. This container keeps root systems happy and healthy by effectively draining away excess water—keeping nasty root pathogens at bay—without leaving plants thirsty. On top of this, the fabric allows for the optimal aeration of roots, which require oxygen to function correctly and ferry nutrients into plants. The free movement of air promotes healthy growth and prevents root circling. This environmentally friendly option works hand in hand with both soil and hydro culture. Containers are washable and degradable, and available in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.5-gallon capacities to accommodate plants during all stages of growth.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.