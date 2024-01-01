More weed growers are realising the value of using a microscope, but you don’t need an expensive setup to reap the rewards of zooming into the micro world. The RQS Microscope for Smartphone simply clips over the camera of your handheld mobile device to allow for easy inspection of pests and diseases. With a length of 2.1 inches and a weight of 0.4 ounces, it’ll slot effortlessly into your cannabis tool kit. Use the six LED lights and impressive zoom to keep an eye on pistils and trichomes to time your harvest perfectly.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.