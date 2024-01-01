The screen of green (ScrOG) training technique creates an even blanket of sticky buds. By weaving new growth through a ScrOG net, cultivators flatten out the canopy, enhance aeration, boost light exposure, and ultimately improve yields. As opposed to fiddling about with DIY contraptions, Royal Queen Seeds ScrOG Netting makes applying this type of training easy and straightforward. Simply select the right product for the pole diameter you're using (0.6–0.7 inches or 0.7–0.9 inches) and use the hooks provided to cover the entirety of your growing space.

Show more