Sherbet Queen is treasured for her big, sweet candy aroma and superior resin production. With Sherbet Queen Automatic, growing this spectacular strain at home has never been easier. Royal Queen Seeds' Sherbet Queen Automatic is harvest-ready after just 9 weeks, at which point she'll reward you with up to 150g/plant of top-shelf flower outdoors and up to 400g/m² indoors. Her aromas are true to the original (sweet and super fruity), and her 20% THC content produces a body-slamming physical stone that'll take even seasoned smokers by surprise.

Show more