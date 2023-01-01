Shining Silver Haze is one of Royal Queen Seeds' flagship sativas. Bred from a selection of Haze, Skunk, and Northern Light genetics, these seeds produce versatile plants that can grow up to 2m tall outdoors and roughly 120cm indoors. Female Shining Silver Haze plants produce large, wispy flowers with an earthy citrus aroma laced with hints of fresh pine, and a long-lasting, uplifting euphoria. Male plants, on the other hand, produce high-quality pollen ideal for creating new, exotic hybrids.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.