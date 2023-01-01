Shining Silver Haze provides the quintessential sativa experience. With legendary ancestors like Haze, Skunk, and Northern Light, you’ll get a taste of the classics every time you burn these buds. This cultivar develops large and dense flowers that put on stunning displays of green, orange, and purple—but they don’t just look good! These colas pack a mighty THC content of 21%, medium quantities of CBD, and earthy and fruity terpenes; brace yourself for a heavy stoning high. Grow this variety indoors for a yield of up to 650g/m² after a flowering time of 9–11 weeks. Outdoors, she’ll churn out 600–650g/plant.

