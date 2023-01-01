Royal Queen Seeds' Skunk XL Regular is a big, bold Skunk strain that produces large, strong plants with unbeatable resilience. Sprouting into both male and female plants, Skunk XL Regular seeds are a great choice for breeders looking to create their own Skunk hybrids at home. Female Skunk XL plants produce thick canopies of dense, resinous flowers, while male plants produce large amounts of pollen.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.