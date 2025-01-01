Enhance germination rate and seedling development with RQS Soil Plugs. Expertly crafted from carefully sourced peat and coco coir, and stabilised using a proprietary binder, Soil Plugs feature a fluffy, sponge-like structure that keeps seeds and seedling roots moist yet aerated. These properties create an environment that accelerates seedling growth while reducing instances of seedling diseases such as damping off. The addition of key micronutrients and active microorganisms further enhances growth and disease resistance. As soon as roots start protruding from the plug, effortlessly transplant them into soil or hydro setups without stressing your young plants along the way.
Enhance germination rate and seedling development with RQS Soil Plugs. Expertly crafted from carefully sourced peat and coco coir, and stabilised using a proprietary binder, Soil Plugs feature a fluffy, sponge-like structure that keeps seeds and seedling roots moist yet aerated. These properties create an environment that accelerates seedling growth while reducing instances of seedling diseases such as damping off. The addition of key micronutrients and active microorganisms further enhances growth and disease resistance. As soon as roots start protruding from the plug, effortlessly transplant them into soil or hydro setups without stressing your young plants along the way.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.