Somango XL is one of Royal Queen Seeds' most popular strains. Bred from Somango and Critical 47, Somango XL is a 75% indica-dominant hybrid with a bold, sweet tropical fruit aroma. She produces roughly 18% THC and plenty of terpenes, which combine to create relaxing and focused effects. Somango XL is a great strain to enjoy when you want to settle down and focus on work or a creative task without getting distracted. And as her name suggests, this strain produces exceptional yields both indoors and outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.