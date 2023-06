Not every weed lover desires sweet and fruity flavours. If you prefer savouring sour and gassy notes, you can’t go wrong with Sour Diesel. Royal Queen Seeds' breeders brought this cultivar to life by harnessing a set of legendary genetics: Original Diesel, Northern Light, Shiva, and Hawaiian. The result? A medium-sized sativa-dominant strain that boasts compact and resinous flowers. Light up these buds, and gear up for a high that stones the body while keeping the mind crystal clear. Grow this variety indoors under good lights, and you’ll receive a return of 475–525g/m² after a bloom period of 10–11 weeks. Grown outdoors, she’ll pump out up to 600g/plant ready to harvest in late October.

