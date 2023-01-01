As a member of the legendary Kush lineage, you can expect Special Kush 1 to bathe your mind in a state of euphoria. Let your worries wash away as this progeny of Afghan and Kush does its thing. Consider adding this strain to your collection if you are subject to a short growing season—its flowering time of 7–8 weeks means the buds are ready to process by late September. Enjoy a yield of up to 475g/m² indoors and 500–550g/plant outdoors.

