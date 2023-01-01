As a member of the legendary Kush lineage, you can expect Special Kush 1 to bathe your mind in a state of euphoria. Let your worries wash away as this progeny of Afghan and Kush does its thing. Consider adding this strain to your collection if you are subject to a short growing season—its flowering time of 7–8 weeks means the buds are ready to process by late September. Enjoy a yield of up to 475g/m² indoors and 500–550g/plant outdoors.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.