Special Queen 1 is a unique hybrid combining genetics from Power Bud and Skunk. She is a typical Skunk hybrid—resilient and fast flowering, all without jeopardising potency, aroma, or flavour. Special Queen 1 is a great choice for indoor and outdoor growers, as she thrives almost anywhere, and her large, frosty flowers boast a delicious classic Skunk aroma with hints of earth and fruit. Light her up, and Special Queen 1 will leave you in a relaxing and uplifting trance.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.