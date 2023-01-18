Special Queen 1 is a unique hybrid combining genetics from Power Bud and Skunk. She is a typical Skunk hybrid—resilient and fast flowering, all without jeopardising potency, aroma, or flavour. Special Queen 1 is a great choice for indoor and outdoor growers, as she thrives almost anywhere, and her large, frosty flowers boast a delicious classic Skunk aroma with hints of earth and fruit. Light her up, and Special Queen 1 will leave you in a relaxing and uplifting trance.