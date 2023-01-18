About this product
Speedy Chile Fast Flowering combines genetics from Early Skunk, Skunk, and Chile Indica. The result is a 70% indica strain with impressive grow traits. Speedy Chile grows to 50–100cm tall and takes roughly 7–8 weeks to flower, producing flowers with big, swollen calyxes that make for fast and easy trimming. Plus, her rich resin typically contains about 16% THC and an exotic combination of terpenes that produce a fruity-pine aroma with spicy overtones. Her effects are well-balanced, producing a mild, happy, and gently relaxing euphoria.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.