Sticky Queen Auto blends the best of Sticky Queen (Kosher Kush x OG Kush) and OG Kush Auto. As a 60% indica-dominant strain, Sticky Queen Auto is ready to harvest just 12–13 weeks after germination and makes a regal addition to any garden, producing heavy harvests of sticky, hairy indica buds. Expect up to 375 g/m2 indoors and 150 g/plant outdoors. With 20% THC and high levels of pinene, Sticky Queen Auto produces a clear-headed, uplifting buzz ideal for daytime use, creativity, or parties.
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.