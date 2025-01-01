Looking for the perfect mix of Kush and OG genetics? Sticky Queen combines Kosher Kush x OG Kush into an indica-dominant hybrid loaded with dank terps. Break apart her deep purple buds and enjoy aromatic waves of piney kush and fruit, all doused in tangy gas overtones. Inhale her thick smoke/vapour, and Sticky Queen induces a deep body high that relaxes the mind and muscles. 60% indica dominant, indoor Sticky Queen plants reach 80–120 cm and produce 450 g/m2 after 8–9 weeks in bloom. Outdoors, Sticky Queen reaches 200 cm and churns out 475 g/plant.
Looking for the perfect mix of Kush and OG genetics? Sticky Queen combines Kosher Kush x OG Kush into an indica-dominant hybrid loaded with dank terps. Break apart her deep purple buds and enjoy aromatic waves of piney kush and fruit, all doused in tangy gas overtones. Inhale her thick smoke/vapour, and Sticky Queen induces a deep body high that relaxes the mind and muscles. 60% indica dominant, indoor Sticky Queen plants reach 80–120 cm and produce 450 g/m2 after 8–9 weeks in bloom. Outdoors, Sticky Queen reaches 200 cm and churns out 475 g/plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.