Atlas F1 is a flagship F1 hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds. Just like the Greek titan she’s named after, this hybrid boasts robust growth and powerful effects. Stemming from an inbred line that combines One To One, Diesel Auto, and Amnesia Haze genetics, Atlas F1 offers unbeatable stability in the grow room. Enjoy cultivating compact plants of 60–85 cm that yield top-shelf flower just 10 weeks after germination. Thanks to her unique terpenes and a 1:1 THC:CBD ratio, Atlas F1 boasts delicious notes of candy, herbs, and fresh lime, as well as a blissful, grounded high.
Atlas F1 is a flagship F1 hybrid from Royal Queen Seeds. Just like the Greek titan she’s named after, this hybrid boasts robust growth and powerful effects. Stemming from an inbred line that combines One To One, Diesel Auto, and Amnesia Haze genetics, Atlas F1 offers unbeatable stability in the grow room. Enjoy cultivating compact plants of 60–85 cm that yield top-shelf flower just 10 weeks after germination. Thanks to her unique terpenes and a 1:1 THC:CBD ratio, Atlas F1 boasts delicious notes of candy, herbs, and fresh lime, as well as a blissful, grounded high.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also brought its superior genetics to the US and Thailand. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics. Thanks to the recent legalisation of cannabis cultivation and consumption in Germany, Royal Queen Seeds has also launched a dedicated campaign in the country, further expanding its presence across Europe.