Sweet ZZ Automatic combines top-shelf genetics from the almighty, candy-sweet Zkittlez and the mind-boggling Diesel Auto. This strain goes from seed to harvest in just 75 days, staying nice and compact to suit indoor growers and stealthy outdoor gardeners. Sweet ZZ Automatic is capable of producing up to 400g/m² indoors, and her buds boast a mouth-watering aroma rich in caryophyllene, humulene, and limonene. Meanwhile, her 25% THC content will leave you in a surreal dream state for hours—perfect for watching a movie or enjoying nature.

