Bred from Grape Ape and Grapefruit, Sweet ZZ is Royal Queen Seeds' take on the iconic Zkittlez strain. With a bold, sweet fruit aroma reminiscent of hard candies, Sweet ZZ is a pleasure to light up. She is also super easy to grow, thanks to her balanced genetics and resilience. Capable of producing 500–600g/m² indoors, Sweet ZZ is a very productive strain. And with 15–22% THC, she produces a lovely uplifting high without the intense effects produced by some other, more potent Zkittlez varieties (which can be overwhelming for some users).