About this product
Bred from Grape Ape and Grapefruit, Sweet ZZ is Royal Queen Seeds' take on the iconic Zkittlez strain. With a bold, sweet fruit aroma reminiscent of hard candies, Sweet ZZ is a pleasure to light up. She is also super easy to grow, thanks to her balanced genetics and resilience. Capable of producing 500–600g/m² indoors, Sweet ZZ is a very productive strain. And with 15–22% THC, she produces a lovely uplifting high without the intense effects produced by some other, more potent Zkittlez varieties (which can be overwhelming for some users).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Royal Queen Seeds
After becoming one of Europe’s largest and most respected seed banks, Royal Queen Seeds has also expanded into Thailand and the United States. Their skilled team of breeders and geneticists have developed a large library of genetics and a huge range of growing supplies. More recently, they revolutionised the world of weed by creating the first ever true F1 hybrid cannabis genetics.